Hard-Right Zemmour Backs Le Pen Ahead of French Presidential Runoff

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Eric Zemmour of the hard-right Reconquest party urged his supporters on Sunday to vote for Marine Le Pen, who is set to face French leader Emmanuel Macron in the presidential runoff on April 24.

Zemmour is projected by an Elabe exit poll to come in fourth place after Macron, Le Pen and leftist candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon.

"I urge my voters to vote for Marine Le Pen," the anti-migrant candidate said during a post-election address after criticizing Macron for letting 2 million immigrants into the country.