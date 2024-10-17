Hard talk on migration expected at EU summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) EU leaders will discuss tightening rules on migration as they meet in Brussels on Thursday for a summit that is set to crystallize a rightward shift in the bloc's rhetoric.

"There is a desire to work on pragmatic solutions," Italy's hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters on the eve of the migration talks -- though no major decisions were expected on the topic.

Rome, which is hosting a mini-summit just ahead of the main event to discuss a common approach with like-minded countries, started sending some migrants to Albania this week, as part of a deal with Tirana other EU capitals have shown a keen interest in.

Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob on Wednesday described the initiative as a "pilot project" that "all of Europe could learn from".

Italy is among a group of nations pushing for further reform only months after a long-negotiated deal on migration was agreed on.

Irregular border crossings into the European Union are down more than 40 percent this year after reaching the highest level in nearly a decade in 2023, according to the EU border agency, Frontex.

But migration remains "seen as a pressing and an urgent domestic issue" by many of the EU's 27 nations, said a senior EU diplomat.