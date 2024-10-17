Hard Talk On Migration Expected At EU Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) EU leaders will discuss tightening rules on migration as they meet in Brussels on Thursday for a summit that is set to crystallize a rightward shift in the bloc's rhetoric.
"There is a desire to work on pragmatic solutions," Italy's hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters on the eve of the migration talks -- though no major decisions were expected on the topic.
Rome, which is hosting a mini-summit just ahead of the main event to discuss a common approach with like-minded countries, started sending some migrants to Albania this week, as part of a deal with Tirana other EU capitals have shown a keen interest in.
Slovenia's Prime Minister Robert Golob on Wednesday described the initiative as a "pilot project" that "all of Europe could learn from".
Italy is among a group of nations pushing for further reform only months after a long-negotiated deal on migration was agreed on.
Irregular border crossings into the European Union are down more than 40 percent this year after reaching the highest level in nearly a decade in 2023, according to the EU border agency, Frontex.
But migration remains "seen as a pressing and an urgent domestic issue" by many of the EU's 27 nations, said a senior EU diplomat.
Recent Stories
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
More Stories From World
-
North Korea declares South Korea 'hostile' state in amended constitution10 seconds ago
-
In Mozambique's Beira, shipping pallets repurposed as coffins14 seconds ago
-
Independent studio turns Disney's 'Tron' into video game21 seconds ago
-
NATO to weigh Zelensky plan in US vote's shadow10 minutes ago
-
Vietnamese property tycoon found guilty in second fraud case10 minutes ago
-
Mexico's ex-security chief sentenced to over 38 years in US prison40 minutes ago
-
China's underground lab seeks answer to deep scientific riddle50 minutes ago
-
China to boost credit for property market, renovate 1 mn homes1 hour ago
-
Verstappen eyes ending winless streak in Texas1 hour ago
-
Texas poised to execute autistic man for 'shaken baby' death1 hour ago
-
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede humanitarian aid2 hours ago
-
How Indigenous guards saved a Colombian lake from overtourism2 hours ago