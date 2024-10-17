Hard talk on migration tops agenda at EU summit

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Plans to tighten rules on migration dominated the agenda as EU leaders headed into summit talks Thursday in Brussels that were set to crystallise a rightward shift in the bloc's rhetoric.

Hard-right gains in several countries have translated into a harsher stance on migration across the bloc, with some governments pushing for reform only months after a long-negotiated deal was agreed on.

"Migration will dominate our debates, (it) has already for quite a few weeks and months," EU parliament president Roberta Metsola said ahead of the talks.

"There is a desire to work on pragmatic solutions," Italy's hard-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters on the eve of the gathering.