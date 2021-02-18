UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hard-to-Detect Strain Of Coronavirus Found In Finland - Pharmaceutical Company

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:20 AM

Hard-to-Detect Strain of Coronavirus Found in Finland - Pharmaceutical Company

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) A new strain of the coronavirus, Fin-796H, which is hard to detect by at least one type of a PCR test, has been discovered in Finland, the Vita Laboratories company said.

Several coronavirus strains have been detected across the world so far, with the British, South African, Brazilian and Japanese ones being the most notorious.

"Vita Laboratoriot Oy and the Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Helsinki have detected the previously unknown strain of the coronavirus in a sample from southern Finland. The mutations in this strain make it hard to detect it with at least one of the WHO-recommended PCR tests.

This discovery may have a significant impact on determining the spread of the disease. The SARS-CoV-2 virus [strain], preliminarily called Fin-796H, has features of both British and South African strains," the company said in a statement on late Wednesday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 109.88 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.42 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Finland has confirmed more than 51,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 700 fatalities.

Related Topics

World Company Helsinki Finland March May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks discusse ..

7 hours ago

We must remain vigilant to respond befittingly to ..

10 hours ago

PM safeguarded taxpayer money, spent on poor: Shib ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Russian Pr ..

10 hours ago

India's Economy Expected to Grow by Over 10% in 20 ..

9 hours ago

Three injured in blast at Lidl's German headquarte ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.