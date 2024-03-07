(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Concepción, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Chilean Antonia Garros, a gastronomy student, was just 23 when she jumped from a 13th-floor balcony in 2017 after her boyfriend assaulted her yet again.

"Jump, crazy bitch!" he prompted her in the presence of two police officers who had arrived at the apartment to investigate complaints of a domestic dispute.

In 2019, 21-year-old Antonia Barra hanged herself after being raped on a night out with her student friends by a man who then proceeded to threaten her to remain quiet.

The deaths of the two women were triggers for a law passed in 2022 that created the crime of "femicidal suicide" -- when a woman takes her life as a result of being the victim of gender-based violence, or is incited to kill herself.

Dubbed the "Antonia law", it imposed penalties of up to 10 years in prison for perpetrators.

Chile is one of few countries with a specific law against the crime of "femicidal suicide."

And while women's rights groups have welcomed the law's deterrent intent, they say it has actually proven difficult to enforce.

In the first year after it came into effect, not a single case was investigated.

"This law is difficult to implement," said Priscila Gonzalez of the Chilean Network Against Violence Against Women.

Sometimes it is hard to prove past abuse, or the psychological damage suffered as a result, she said.

There are also not enough dedicated experts to assist victims, and often "the officials who participate in these investigations do not understand" the new law, said Gonzalez.

"There's something beyond the law, which has to do with the culture entrenched within the investigating agencies," she added.

Last year, the Network recorded two cases of femicidal suicide in the country, and 48 of femicide, which is when a woman is killed for being a woman.

To date, 26 children have received grants after their mothers died after being victims of violence.