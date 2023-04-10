Hard to Imagine Paris Being Mediator in Ukraine Conflict - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) It is hard to imagine France being a mediator in the Ukrainian conflict, as it is indirectly or directly involved on Kiev's side, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping told French President Emmanuel Macron that Paris should propose its own plan on political settlement of conflict in Ukraine, adding that Beijing will support it.

"Paris now ... (cannot) claim to be some kind of mediator because Paris actually takes the side of one of the participants in the conflict. Paris, moreover, is both indirectly and directly involved in this conflict on the side of Ukraine. Therefore, it is still difficult to imagine any mediation efforts here," Peskov told reporters.