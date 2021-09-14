Hard to Predict How Strong Taliban Hold Over Afghanistan Is - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) It is hard to predict how firm the Taliban's control over Afghanistan will be moving forward, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a House hearing on Monday.

"It is very hard to predict with any certainty," Blinken said in response to a question about how firm the Taliban's hold on Afghanistan is.

"For the Taliban to fully consolidate control, I think that remains an open question."

Blinken said that there are diverse internal actors with different external actors supporting them, making the formation of an inclusive government critical to the country's political stability.

Those groups that get left out of the political process will, at some point in time and in one way or another, assert their rights and needs, Blinken added.