UrduPoint.com

Hard To Predict How Strong Taliban Hold Over Afghanistan Is - Blinken

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Hard to Predict How Strong Taliban Hold Over Afghanistan Is - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) It is hard to predict how firm the Taliban's control over Afghanistan will be moving forward, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a House hearing on Monday.

"It is very hard to predict with any certainty," Blinken said in response to a question about how firm the Taliban's hold on Afghanistan is.

"For the Taliban to fully consolidate control, I think that remains an open question."

Blinken said that there are diverse internal actors with different external actors supporting them, making the formation of an inclusive government critical to the country's political stability.

Those groups that get left out of the political process will, at some point in time and in one way or another, assert their rights and needs, Blinken added.

Related Topics

Hearing Taliban Afghanistan Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Ch ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment sends 60 t ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic fa ..

Govt to take solid steps for provision of basic facilities to masses: Qayyum Nia ..

12 minutes ago
 US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Ar ..

US Halts Military Training, Support for Guinean Armed Forces After Coup - Pentag ..

12 minutes ago
 Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to ..

Death toll on gold-mine convoy in Burkina rises to four

12 minutes ago
 New UK news channel loses star name after choppy s ..

New UK news channel loses star name after choppy start

12 minutes ago
 Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 aft ..

Nice and Marseille to play again on October 27 after crowd trouble

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.