Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Hard to Say Whether Zelenskyy Manages to Tame Ukrainian Nationalists - Putin

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) It is hard to say whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will be able to rein Ukrainian nationalists in, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday commenting on Ukrainian leader's meeting with nationalists in Donbas conflict zone.

Zelenksyy paid a visit to Zolote this weekend to discuss troop disengagement with the local military. A video about the visit has been posted on YouTube. It features Zelenskyy's conversation with a local resident asking him to hold a meeting with protesters opposing the implementation of the so-called Steinmeier formula, providing for mutual withdrawal of forces and granting special status to the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas after holding elections there.

"I don't think that I have the right to evaluate the actions of the Ukrainian president. Especially in his contacts with nationalists. Mr. Zelensky himself, naturally, does not look like a Ukrainian nationalist. But it's hard for me to say now whether he is going to be able to tame them," Putin said at a press conference in Budapest after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

