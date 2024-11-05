Open Menu

'Hard To Talk About Football': Real Madrid's Ancelotti After Floods

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2024 | 01:40 AM

'Hard to talk about football': Real Madrid's Ancelotti after floods

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said Monday he did not have the heart to talk about football ahead of his team's Champions League clash against AC Milan, because of the devastating floods in the Valencia region.

Los Blancos' La Liga match against Valencia on Saturday was postponed because of the situation in the east of Spain, where at least 217 people have died and many more are missing.

European champions Madrid face Ancelotti's former team Milan on Tuesday, with whom he won the competition twice as a player, in 1989 and 1990, and then twice again as a coach, in 2003 and 2007.

"I hope (the situation) can be resolved quickly, and I hope you can understand that talking about football is very hard," Ancelotti told a news conference.

