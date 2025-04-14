Open Menu

Harden Bags 39 As Clippers Edge Warriors To Clinch Play-off Spot

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 08:10 AM

Harden bags 39 as Clippers edge Warriors to clinch play-off spot

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) James Harden scored 39 points as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in overtime to clinch the final playoff spot in a thrilling last day of the NBA regular season on Sunday.

Harden's superb display in San Francisco helped the Clippers bag the fifth seed in the Western Conference and sets up a first-round postseason series with the fourth-seeded Denver Nuggets.

The 35-year-old Harden's points tally included two crucial back-to-back three-pointers in overtime which ultimately proved decisive in a back-and-forth duel that saw the lead change hands 23 times.

The defeat for Golden State means the Warriors must now secure their place in the playoffs via the four-team play-in tournament starting this week, hosting Memphis on Tuesday.

Harden meanwhile praised the Clippers' composure in closing out victory in front of the Warriors' vociferous home support.

"We knew it was gonna be a hostile environment, and the main goal was just to win the game," Harden told ESPN. "Whether it's scoring, whether it's playmaking...it's whatever it takes at this point."

The win was the Clippers' eighth straight victory to close out the regular season, ensuring they will enter the playoffs as the form team in the Western Conference after a campaign where few gave them much hope.

"We know we're a good team and we're excited to show the world that we're a good team," Harden said.

Harden was backed with 33 points from Kawhi Leonard while Ivica Zubac added 22.

Stephen Curry led Golden State's scoring with 36 points while Jimmy Butler added 30 points.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr praised the Clippers performance after a gripping contest.

Recent Stories

BingX Kicks off Its 7th Anniversary With "Your Voi ..

BingX Kicks off Its 7th Anniversary With "Your Voice, Our Story" Campaign

4 minutes ago
 UAE wins 17 medals at Thailand Kickboxing World Cu ..

UAE wins 17 medals at Thailand Kickboxing World Cup

8 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament Speaker condemns Gaza hospital str ..

Arab Parliament Speaker condemns Gaza hospital strike

8 minutes ago
 Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference kicks o ..

Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference kicks off tomorrow in Sharjah

8 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed meets Crypto.com chief operations ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets Crypto.com chief operations officer

23 minutes ago
 Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable devel ..

Reciprocal tariffs should exclude vulnerable developing countries: UNCTAD

38 minutes ago
OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO W ..

OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO WITH YOU

47 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndic ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs $235 million syndicated loan agreement to boost U ..

50 minutes ago
 21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with p ..

21st Dubai International WoodShow kicks off with participation from 50 countries

51 minutes ago
 Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winne ..

Sharjah Prize for Arab Creativity honours 18 winners

51 minutes ago
 EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

EU rare earth imports drop 30% in 2024

51 minutes ago
 AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Ke ..

AQU opens Quran memorisation schools in Uganda, Kenya , Comoros

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World