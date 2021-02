Hardline Iraq group slams US strike on Syria as 'barbaric aggression'

(@FahadShabbir)

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Hardline Iraqi faction Kataeb Hezbollah said a US air strike in eastern Syria early Friday that left at least one of its fighters dead was "a barbaric aggression".

The US said it bombed a control point along the Iraqi-Syrian border used by Iran-backed groups in retaliation for rocket attacks targeting its troops in Iraq in recent weeks.

Kataeb Hezbollah slammed it as "a heinous crime in violation of international law and insulting to the sovereignty of Iraq".