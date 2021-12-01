UrduPoint.com

Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics Of French Presidential Race - Expert

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 05:27 PM

Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics of French Presidential Race - Expert

Eric Zemmour, a French media personality and the most recent addition to the pool of presidential contenders, is capable of changing the campaign as the only non-mainstream candidate, Belgian political expert, Benjamin Biard told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Eric Zemmour, a French media personality and the most recent addition to the pool of presidential contenders, is capable of changing the campaign as the only non-mainstream candidate, Belgian political expert, Benjamin Biard told Sputnik.

Zemmour, an author and tv commentator, announced his bid for presidency on Tuesday. Polls showed him in the third or fourth place, behind incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his main challenger Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally (RN).

"Zemmour is not the norm for politicians in France. It is the non-system candidate who could really change the French presidential campaign. His candidacy, for the first time, puts a wedge between the right and the far right," said Biard, from UCLouvain's school of Political and Social Sciences in Belgium.

The 63-year-old stands out among the right as more hardline than veteran politician Le Pen and is already seen poaching on her grounds by reviving the fundamentals of her party program that were laid down by its founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

"He hunts on the territory of Marine Le Pen and the RN, questioning multiculturalism, lax immigration, security issues and the place of islam in France," Biard said, adding that Zemmour had succeeded in pushing the issue of migrant assimilation to the forefront of the campaign.

The analyst said Zemmour could also woo center-right voters of The Republicans party, whose candidates are viewed as more "Macron-compatible" and could end up as ministers under Macron if he wins re-election next year.

One thing standing in Zemmour's way, however, is the need to win the backing of 500 mayors, a requirement in France that goes back to the 1960s. Many mayors refused to announce their endorsement for candidates in the past for fear of antagonizing higher-up officials.

Related Topics

France Belgium Media TV From

Recent Stories

Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVI ..

Internal Displacement Rising Globally Despite COVID-19 Mobility Restrictions - I ..

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Urdu Literary Association jointly organized ..

8 minutes ago
 Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discuss ..

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discussed Within EU - Commission Pres ..

6 minutes ago
 Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discuss ..

Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Needs to be Discussed Within EU - Commission Pres ..

19 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid says next election will be held thro ..

Sheikh Rashid says next election will be held through EVMs

24 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed launches Abu Dhabi powerhouse to ..

Mohamed bin Zayed launches Abu Dhabi powerhouse to develop world-leading portfol ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.