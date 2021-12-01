Hardliner Eric Zemmour May Change Dynamics of French Presidential Race - Expert

Eric Zemmour, a French media personality and the most recent addition to the pool of presidential contenders, is capable of changing the campaign as the only non-mainstream candidate, Belgian political expert, Benjamin Biard told Sputnik

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Eric Zemmour, a French media personality and the most recent addition to the pool of presidential contenders, is capable of changing the campaign as the only non-mainstream candidate, Belgian political expert, Benjamin Biard told Sputnik.

Zemmour, an author and tv commentator, announced his bid for presidency on Tuesday. Polls showed him in the third or fourth place, behind incumbent Emmanuel Macron and his main challenger Marine Le Pen of the right-wing National Rally (RN).

"Zemmour is not the norm for politicians in France. It is the non-system candidate who could really change the French presidential campaign. His candidacy, for the first time, puts a wedge between the right and the far right," said Biard, from UCLouvain's school of Political and Social Sciences in Belgium.

The 63-year-old stands out among the right as more hardline than veteran politician Le Pen and is already seen poaching on her grounds by reviving the fundamentals of her party program that were laid down by its founder, Jean-Marie Le Pen.

"He hunts on the territory of Marine Le Pen and the RN, questioning multiculturalism, lax immigration, security issues and the place of islam in France," Biard said, adding that Zemmour had succeeded in pushing the issue of migrant assimilation to the forefront of the campaign.

The analyst said Zemmour could also woo center-right voters of The Republicans party, whose candidates are viewed as more "Macron-compatible" and could end up as ministers under Macron if he wins re-election next year.

One thing standing in Zemmour's way, however, is the need to win the backing of 500 mayors, a requirement in France that goes back to the 1960s. Many mayors refused to announce their endorsement for candidates in the past for fear of antagonizing higher-up officials.