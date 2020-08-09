Hardware Hosting Belarusian Interior Ministry Website Faced Cyber Attacks - Response Team

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Equipment used by the Belarusian State Security Committee and Interior Ministry to host their websites has suffered DDoS attacks, the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) said on Sunday, amid the presidential election.

"The National Computer Emergency Response Team of the Republic of Belarus (CERT.BY) on August 8, 2020, at approximately 22:00 [19:00 GMT] registered a large wave of DDoS attacks against the BY-NET network infrastructure. We have confirmed that the equipment used to host, among other things, the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus (kgb.

gov.by) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Belarus (mvd.gov.by) websites," the CERT said in a statement.

The team noted that the attacks continued on Sunday.

Belarus is holding its presidential election on Sunday. Five candidates are currently vying for the office, including President Aleksander Lukashenko, who has been leading the country for 26 years straight.