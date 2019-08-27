UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hariri Says Int'l Community Needs To Reject Israel's 'Violation' Of Beirut's Sovereignty

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Hariri Says Int'l Community Needs to Reject Israel's 'Violation' of Beirut's Sovereignty

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said on Monday during his meeting with the ambassadors from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that Beirut wanted to avoid an escalation of tensions with Israel over recent attacks, but that the international community needed to reject Israel's "blatant violation" of Lebanese sovereignty.

Earlier in the day, Israel reportedly carried out airstrikes against a Palestinian group's position near Lebanon's capital of Beirut and the town of Qousaya. Lebanese President Michel Aoun later called the attacks a "declaration of war."

"The Lebanese Government finds an interest in avoiding any slide towards a serious escalation, but this requires the international community to prove its rejection of this flagrant violation of our sovereignty and of resolution 1701," Hariri said, as cited by the Lebanese state-run National news Agency.

The prime minister also said that Lebanon would file an official complaint with the UN Security Council, saying that it was important for the council to understand that preserving security and stability in the region was crucial to avoid the possible escalation of regional violence to a scope "which no one can predict."

Hariri also announced that his country's Higher Defense Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

Lebanon has long been complaining about Israel's use of Lebanese airspace for multiple raids, saying that such actions violate the sovereignty of the republic and the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, enacted after the 2006 conflict between the two countries.

Israel, in turn, considers the Iran-backed Hezbollah, based in Lebanon, to be among its main rivals in the region, targeting it with air raids.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Israel Beirut Lebanon From Government

Recent Stories

Stocks skittish as markets track Trump tweets

1 hour ago

Third seed Pliskova battles into US Open second ro ..

2 hours ago

US star Lloyd believes women could thrive in NFL

2 hours ago

Pakistan Medical Association Multan demands implem ..

2 hours ago

French Open champion Barty fights back for US Open ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan presents case of Kashmir ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.