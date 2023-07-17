Open Menu

Harm By Cluster Munitions To Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Harm by Cluster Munitions to Civilian Population 'Well-Documented' - UN

The harm from cluster munitions to the civilian population is well-documented, Spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Saviano Abreu told Sputnik on Monday following the decision by Washington to send cluster munitions to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) The harm from cluster munitions to the civilian population is well-documented, Spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Saviano Abreu told Sputnik on Monday following the decision by Washington to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

"The massive destruction of civilian infrastructure has destroyed essential services, especially near the front lines, when people need them most. This has led to a serious humanitarian crisis. Of course, the use of cluster munitions is part of the problem, and the harm they cause to civilians is well documented," Abreu said.

Last week, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

Russia had not yet needed to use cluster munitions, but if this type of weaponry is used against its forces, Moscow has the right to mirror actions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin added that Russia has a sufficient stock of various types of cluster munitions.

The Russian president also said that the use of cluster munitions should be treated as a crime.

Cluster munitions are banned by the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which has been ratified by 123 countries. The US, Ukraine, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and South Korea have not signed the convention.�

Related Topics

Pakistan India United Nations Israel Ukraine Moscow Russia China Washington Vladimir Putin South Korea United States From

Recent Stories

Power outages badly impacts business activities: N ..

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

13 minutes ago
 Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

13 minutes ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

13 minutes ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

13 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

17 minutes ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

18 minutes ago
NEPRA celebrates women leadership

NEPRA celebrates women leadership

6 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city cou ..

Mayor Karachi chairs first meeting of the city council

6 minutes ago
 Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

Cancer hospital project inaugurated at PIMS

6 minutes ago
 KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 ..

KP police stand strong against terrorism: kill 156 terrorists, POs in last six m ..

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

35 minutes ago
 Women's skills camp concludes

Women's skills camp concludes

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World