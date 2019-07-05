Harmony Party to Lose Power in Riga After Usakovs Leaves for EU Parliament - Ex-Minister

Latvia's Harmony party, supported by Russian-speaking population, is likely to be sidelined in the Riga politics for long after its leader Nils Usakovs left the post of mayor to run in the European Parliament elections, the country's former foreign minister, Janis Jurkans, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Latvia 's Harmony party, supported by Russian-speaking population, is likely to be sidelined in the Riga politics for long after its leader Nils Usakovs left the post of mayor to run in the European Parliament elections, the country's former foreign minister, Janis Jurkans, said on Friday.

In April, Juris Puce, the Latvian minister for environmental protection and regional development, issued a decree to sack Usakovs from the post of chairman of Riga's City Council. Usakovs appealed the decision in court. On May 25, Usakovs, who had earlier stepped down as mayor to run for the European legislature, was elected as European Parliament member.

"My heart aches most of all for the Harmony [party]. I believe that Nils Usakovs, in principle, blew up the party and himself left. He threw a mine [at the party], like in a movie and headed for Brussels himself. And this mine means that Harmony will lose power in the city and, I believe, for a long time," Jurkans, who served as foreign minister between 1990 and 1992, said in an interview with the Baltkom radio station.

According to the former minister, Usakovs' statements that he will be fighting for the interests of Riga residents in Brussels are "only his dreams."

"One should be absolutely unaware of what Brussels is doing to say so," Jurkans added.

He also expressed bewilderment over Harmony lawmaker Boriss Cilevics' anti-Russia speech at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) session that voted to restore the country's voting rights suspended over the 2014 Ukraine crisis.

"In any case, Russia has always been our friend, partner and neighbor. In all programs we outlined that it is necessary to build good-neighborly relations ... Russia is here, and, without it, it is impossible to solve any global problem. Why did Cilevics, seemingly an intelligent and educated man, deliver that anti-Russia speech? I do not understand. What did he eat that morning?" Jurkans argued.

He noted that the Harmony electorate, which includes Russian community in Latvia, would not understand Cilevics and Latvia's vote against Russia's reinstatement in PACE.