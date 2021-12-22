UrduPoint.com

HarperCollins Says Dispute With Abramovich Over 'Putin's People' Book Settled

Publisher HarperCollins said on Wednesday that it settled a dispute with businessman Roman Abramovich over "certain passages" in Catherine Belton's book "Putin's People.'

Abramovich took legal action against the publisher in March over what his defense claimed were false statements about the businessman's involvement in corrupt schemes under the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin and misinformation about his purchase of London football club Chelsea, which appeared throughout the 2020 book.

"HarperCollins and Catherine Belton have settled their dispute with Roman Abramovich over certain passages in Putin's People. Since publication of the first edition of the book, HarperCollins has been made aware that the book contained some inaccurate information concerning Roman Abramovich. HarperCollins has now amended the book to record the position more accurately, and include additional comments from Mr Abramovich's spokesperson," the publisher said in a statement.

HarperCollins and Belton have apologized for misunderstandings in the book.

