Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles Would Help Bolster Taiwan's Defenses- Air Force

Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles Would Help Bolster Taiwan's Defenses- Air Force

Providing Taiwan with Harpoon anti-ship missiles would help bolster the island's defenses, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Providing Taiwan with Harpoon anti-ship missiles would help bolster the island's defenses, US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Tuesday.

"Having the Taiwanese have the capability to defend themselves against the threat that they face I think is a high priority for us," Kendall told US lawmakers during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations panel's defense subcommittee. "I think you may have seen in the press recently that they're attempting to buy some Harpoon anti-ship missiles, which would be very helpful, actually.

The United States will supply Taiwan with 400 mobile, land-launched Harpoon missiles valued at $1.17 billion to repel a potential invasion of Taiwan by the People's Republic of China (PRC), US media reported on Monday.

Earlier this month, the US Navy awarded a $1.17 billion contract to supply the missiles and related support equipment to an unnamed recipient, with nearly $630 million reserved for Foreign Military Sales.

The contract is set to become the first sale of the mobile, land-launched variant of the Harpoon to Taiwan.

