Harris accepts Democratic nomination with vow to unite America

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago on Thursday in front of a rapturous crowd, pledging a "new way forward" if she beats Republican Donald Trump in November's blockbuster election.

"On behalf of everyone whose story could only be written in the greatest nation on earth, I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America," the 59-year-old said to huge cheers.

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," she said.

A sea of waving stars and Stripes flags and chants of "USA" filled the arena as jubilant Democrats anointed Harris as their standard-bearer.

Harris pledged to be a "president for all Americans" as she reaches out to undecided American voters after one of the most stunning upheavals in US political history.

With the November election, Americans have a "fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past -- a chance to chart a new way forward," she promised.

She laid out her personal story as a child of a single working mother, and her career as a prosecutor, saying she has the background and experience to serve the country in contrast to Trump who she said only works for himself and "his billionaire friends."

The convention became a giant party to celebrate Harris's astonishing ascent.

Country act The Chicks sang a version of "The Star-Spangled Banner" while pop star Pink also performed as the Democrats rolled out a list of celebrity backers.