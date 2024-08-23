Open Menu

Harris Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Harris accepts Democratic presidential nomination

Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Kamala Harris on Thursday accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, telling a roaring crowd of supporters that she would chart "a new way forward."

"On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks... I accept your nomination," the vice president said.

Acknowledging that not all people listening were supporters, Harris said the November election against Donald Trump is "a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward -- not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.

"

"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations," she said. "The future is always worth fighting for. And that's the fight we are in right now. A fight for America's future."

