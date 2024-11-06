Harris And Trump Notch Up First Wins As US Anxiously Waits
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 08:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) White House rivals Kamala Harris and Donald Trump racked up early wins Tuesday as the first key polls closed in one of the tightest and most volatile presidential elections in US history.
Republican Trump won several strongholds, including Florida, while Democrat Harris took a number of eastern states -- but there were no major surprises in early results, which are being watched anxiously across the United States and around the world.
Vote counting also started in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina -- three of the crucial battlegrounds expected to tip the balance in the neck-and-neck overall race.
Millions of Americans lined up to vote in an race with momentous consequences, which will either make vice president Harris the first woman in the world's most powerful job or handing a historic comeback to former president Trump and his right-wing "America First" agenda.
