Harris And Trump Race To US Election Photo Finish
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Kamala Harris and Donald Trump set out Friday on the final 10-week sprint to election day, with the Democrat surging after an electrifying speech accepting the Democratic Party nomination.
Less than three weeks before the presidential debate between the US vice president and the Republican ex-president -- and only a month before early in-person voting begins - polls show the race for the White House is neck and neck.
The former senator and prosecutor leaves Chicago with the wind in her sails, having outraised Trump and erased the polling leads he was enjoying before she replaced President Joe Biden atop the Democratic ticket last month.
But Dan Kanninen, battleground director of the Harris campaign, cautioned at a Bloomberg event on the sidelines of the convention that the race "is not fundamentally changed" and still "very, very tight."
"We have tremendous enthusiasm -- I think momentum is on our side -- but we now need to do something with it and engage the electorate effectively this fall," he said.
Harris accepted her party's presidential nomination on a glitzy final night in Chicago, buoyed by a galaxy of stars, that set the stage for the grueling run-in to November 5.
