Harris And VP Pick Walz Address First Campaign Rally
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 07, 2024 | 09:41 AM
Philadelphia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and her freshly selected running mate Tim Walz hit the campaign trail together Tuesday for the first time, as the Democratic duo fired up supporters at a rally in key battleground Pennsylvania.
Walz, the Minnesota governor whose everyman credentials could help win over voters, joined Harris in Philadelphia to launch a tour through four swing states where the race against Donald Trump is likely to be decided.
Aiming to make history as the first woman US president, Harris -- already a trailblazer as the first female and first Black and South Asian vice president -- has little time before Election Day on November 5.
"We fight for a future where we defend our most fundamental freedoms," Harris told cheering supporters as Walz stood beside her.
"I set out to find a partner who can help build this brighter future. A leader who will unite our nation and move us forward. A fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes as I do in the extraordinary promise of America.
"I'm here today because I've found such a leader: Governor Tim Walz."
President Joe Biden earlier hailed his deputy's "great decision," saying she and Walz "will be a powerful voice for working people and America's great middle class."
Expectations had always been that Harris would pick a white man to balance the ticket and help draw working-class, white male voters, a demographic that propelled Trump to victory in 2016.
Walz fits that description as a 60-year-old Midwesterner with a folksy manner, decades of military experience and a rural perspective.
He dismisses the "weird" positions of Trump and Republican running mate J.D. Vance, and he is also a gun owner who tweets about hunting, goes ice fishing and rides rollercoasters with his daughter.
The onetime teacher and school sports coach flipped a Republican district in 2006 to win a US House seat from a state seen as light years from the coastal elites of California, Harris's home turf, or the East Coast.
At the same time, Walz will appeal to the left for championing cannabis legalization, worker protections, abortion rights and tighter firearm restrictions.
Trump's campaign branded the Minnesotan a "dangerously liberal extremist" seeking to impose California values on the nation.
But supporters gathered at the Philadelphia rally told AFP they were excited about father-of-two Walz on the ticket.
"He's relatable," Carlos Ruiz, a 39-year-old corrections officer, said of Walz, adding that "his word 'weird' has really resonated with the country in a special way."
Narrating an introductory video released by the campaign, Walz described growing up in Nebraska and absorbing the values of "community" and "respect, compromise, service to country."
Walz earned enthusiastic endorsements from Democratic liberals as well as centrists like Senator Joe Manchin, who called him "the real deal."
After being named by Harris, Walz said it was the "honor of a lifetime" and quipped it felt like "the first day of school."
It has been a remarkable journey for Harris, who only entered the race last month when 81-year-old Biden withdrew, bowing to mounting concerns over his age.
The former prosecutor and senator has since obliterated fundraising records on her way to erasing what had been Trump's growing lead in polls over Biden.
The latest University of Massachusetts Amherst poll has Harris leading Trump nationally by three percentage points, compared to a four-point Trump lead over Biden in January.
In the swing states Harris and ex-president Trump, who lost to Biden in 2020, are neck and neck.
Picking a running mate was seen as the first big test for Harris.
Now, she and Walz will face their first ground game hurdles as they barnstorm Pennsylvania and then Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada
Pennsylvania is part of the "blue wall" that carried Biden to victory in 2020 -- one reason many had expected Harris to pick Josh Shapiro, the state's governor.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..
Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal
Shining children of police officers get laptops
More Stories From World
-
ATP Montreal Masters results4 minutes ago
-
Mourinho's Fenerbahce lose at Lille in Champions League qualifying4 minutes ago
-
US overpower Brazil to reach Olympic basketball semi-finals4 minutes ago
-
Harris, 'real deal' running mate Walz set to barnstorm battlegrounds5 minutes ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results5 minutes ago
-
Niger breaks off diplomatic ties with Ukraine5 minutes ago
-
Mourinho's Fenerbahce lose at Lille in Champions League qualifying5 minutes ago
-
Thomas takes Olympic 200m, Hocker streaks to shock 1500m victory5 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains kill 17 in war-torn Sudan5 minutes ago
-
Women's champions knocked out of Olympic beach volleyball in nail-biting finish5 minutes ago
-
Algerian boxer in Olympic gender row marches into final5 minutes ago
-
Harris, Walz debut White House ticket, vowing 'fight for future'15 minutes ago