Harris Announces $950Mln In Private Sector Pledges To Address Root Causes Of Migration

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023 | 09:18 PM

US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Monday almost $1 billion in private sector commitments to address root causes of migration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Monday almost $1 billion in private sector commitments to address root causes of migration.

"Vice President Kamala Harris and the Partnership for Central America (PCA) today announced more than $950 million in new private sector commitments in response to her Call to Action for Northern Central America, bringing the overall total to more than $4.2 billion since May 2021," the White House said in its fact sheet.

The commitments by dozens of companies include creating new jobs in Central America, providing goods to the region, establishing education services to local students, investing funds to broadband internet and other segments of the economy, and supporting small business.

Harris and the PCA also announced a new initiative called Central America Forward.

The initiative is a framework that goes beyond addressing the economic drivers of migration. It incorporates a focus on good governance and labor rights into this public-private partnership, according to the fact sheet.

