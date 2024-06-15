Open Menu

Harris Announces Over $1.5 Bn More US Energy, Humanitarian Aid For Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Harris announces over $1.5 bn more US energy, humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) US Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Saturday more than $1.5 billion in new aid for Ukraine, mainly for its energy sector and in humanitarian assistance, more than two years after Russia's invasion.

Harris, who is attending a two-day peace summit in Switzerland's luxury Burgenstock mountain resort, said the aid included $500 million in new funding for energy assistance.

Another $324 million in previously announced USAID funding would also be redirected to address emergency energy needs.

"This funding will repair energy infrastructure damaged in the war, expand power generation, encourage private sector investment, and protect energy infrastructure," Harris said in a statement.

"These efforts will help Ukraine respond to Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine energy infrastructure by supporting repair and recovery, improving Ukraine's resilience to energy supply disruptions, and laying the groundwork to repair and expand Ukraine's energy system.

"

The new package, from USAID and the State Department, also includes more than $379 million in humanitarian assistance.

This will "help address urgent needs of refugees, internally displaced persons, and conflict-affected communities impacted by Russia's brutal war against the Ukrainian people," Harris said.

The State Department, with the support of Congress, will provide another $300 million in Ukrainian civilian security assistance, she added.

"This support will help them safely operate on the front lines of the war to defend Ukraine's territory, rescue civilians targeted by the Kremlin's attacks, protect critical infrastructure, and investigate the over 120,000 registered cases of war crimes and other atrocities," Harris said.

