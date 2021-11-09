Harris arrives in Paris to ease France-US tensions

US Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Paris on Tuesday on a mission to further mend relations with France after a crisis sparked by a cancelled submarines contract

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris touched down in Paris on Tuesday on a mission to further mend relations with France after a crisis sparked by a cancelled submarines contract.

During her four-day visit -- her third overseas trip in office -- Harris will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and attend a peace forum with other world leaders.

She will also participate in a conference on Libya and join commemorations for the anniversary of the end of World War I.