Harris Blasts 'offensive' Trump For Remarks On Women

Sumaira FH Published November 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Reno, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris on Thursday slammed Donald Trump for what she called "very offensive" remarks about women, putting abortion rights back in the spotlight as her rival hurled more insults and denigrated migrants during the US election's final stretch.

With each candidate seeking even the slightest of advantages, they took their knife-edge White House race to western battleground states, homing in on immigration and wooing Latinos five days before voting concludes November 5.

Trump, dressed in a black overcoat and black "Make America Great Again" cap, painted a dark picture of immigration run amok as he addressed supporters in border state New Mexico, saying migrants are "unleashing a violent killing spree all across America.

As the Democratic vice president and Republican former president chase one another through the seven swing states expected to decide the election, Harris is conveying a more upbeat message, with pop icon Jennifer Lopez set to bring her star power to the stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday evening.

Trump too was rallying in Nevada, with the rivals also visiting Arizona, where Harris spoke in Phoenix and Trump was holding a scheduled interview with ex-Fox news host Tucker Carlson.

Harris targeted Trump over his remarks when he told a Wednesday rally he wanted to "protect" American women "whether the women like it or not."

She branded the comments "offensive to everybody," repeating the criticisms at a later rally in Reno.

