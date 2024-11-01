Open Menu

Harris Blasts 'offensive' Trump For Remarks On Women

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Harris blasts 'offensive' Trump for remarks on women

Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris on Thursday slammed Donald Trump for "very offensive" remarks about women as she pressed her case that his misogyny has no place in 21st century America, just days ahead of a nail-biter election.

With each candidate seeking even the slightest of advantages, they took their knife-edge White House race to western battleground states, homing in on immigration and wooing Latinos five days before voting concludes November 5.

In one of three stops in the West, Trump painted a dark picture of immigration run amok as he addressed supporters in border state New Mexico, saying migrants are "unleashing a violent killing spree all across America.

"

There is no evidence of a migrant crime wave in the United States.

As the Democratic vice president and Republican former president chase one another through the seven swing states expected to decide the election, Harris is conveying a more upbeat message, with her final stop of the day at a star-studded rally in Las Vegas, where she was introduced by pop maven Jennifer Lopez.

Harris targeted Trump over his remarks when he told a Wednesday rally he wanted to "protect" American women "whether the women like it or not."

She branded the comments "offensive to everybody."

