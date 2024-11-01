Harris Blasts 'offensive' Trump For Remarks On Women
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Las Vegas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris on Thursday slammed Donald Trump for "very offensive" remarks about women as she pressed her case that his misogyny has no place in 21st century America, just days ahead of a nail-biter election.
With each candidate seeking even the slightest of advantages, they took their knife-edge White House race to western battleground states, homing in on immigration and wooing Latinos five days before voting concludes November 5.
In one of three stops in the West, Trump painted a dark picture of immigration run amok as he addressed supporters in border state New Mexico, saying migrants are "unleashing a violent killing spree all across America.
"
There is no evidence of a migrant crime wave in the United States.
As the Democratic vice president and Republican former president chase one another through the seven swing states expected to decide the election, Harris is conveying a more upbeat message, with her final stop of the day at a star-studded rally in Las Vegas, where she was introduced by pop maven Jennifer Lopez.
Harris targeted Trump over his remarks when he told a Wednesday rally he wanted to "protect" American women "whether the women like it or not."
She branded the comments "offensive to everybody."
Recent Stories
Three children among seven killed in Mastung blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 November 2024
Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..
Why have Spain floods killed so many?
Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..
Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..
PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition
Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..
UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA
Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House
More Stories From World
-
Botswana leader concedes defeat after party drubbed in election14 minutes ago
-
'Recovery tool': theatre helps Ukrainian soldiers reintegrate34 minutes ago
-
Turkiya moves to broaden its Africa reach44 minutes ago
-
Saviour or Russia's 'Trojan horse'? Moldova presidential hopeful Stoianoglo44 minutes ago
-
Golf: LPGA Japan Classic scores44 minutes ago
-
Outsider Wakimoto keeps two-shot lead at LPGA Japan54 minutes ago
-
Saviour or Russia's 'Trojan horse'? Moldova presidential hopeful Stoianoglo1 hour ago
-
US election race awaits employment data1 hour ago
-
Botswana president concedes election defeat2 hours ago
-
Taiwan cleans up after Typhoon Kong-rey leaves two dead2 hours ago
-
Climate shifts and urbanisation drive Nepal dengue surge2 hours ago
-
Deceptive 'bait-and-switch' Facebook groups snare US voters: study3 hours ago