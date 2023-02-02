UrduPoint.com

Harris Calls For Passage Of George Floyd Justice And Policing Act At Tyre Nichols' Funeral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Harris Calls for Passage of George Floyd Justice and Policing Act at Tyre Nichols' Funeral

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris urged Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act, at the funeral of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday.

"As vice president of the United States, we demand that Congress pass the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act” Joe Biden will sign it. And, we should not delay, and we will not be denied. It is non-negotiable," said Harris during her remarks in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Act, which has stalled in Congress, would ban chokeholds, require police to attempt de-escalation techniques before using deadly force, and order all law enforcement officers to take anti-discrimination training.

Most importantly, the act would raise the standard for deadly force from "reasonable" to "necessary," meaning that in order to justify deadly force, it has to be the only option available to an officer to protect themselves or someone else.

Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, died three days after an altercation with five Memphis police officers, who were also black, on January 7 following a traffic stop. All five officers have been fired and charged with second-degree murder.

Related Topics

Murder Police Died Traffic Man George Memphis United States January Congress All From

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

2 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Womenâ€™s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Womenâ€™s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.