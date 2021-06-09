UrduPoint.com
Harris Calls On US Government To 'Strengthen Legal Pathways' For Incoming Migrants

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:30 AM

Harris Calls on US Government to 'Strengthen Legal Pathways' for Incoming Migrants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The US government must address the current situation at the Unite States' border with Mexico by bolstering the pathways for legal entry, Vice President Kamala Harris said.

"We also must, of course, tackle the issues that are inherent in the situation at the border, and what we must do to strengthen legal pathways for people to enter the United States," Harris said on Tuesday.

Harris made the remarks following bilateral meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

It is Harris's first trip abroad as Vice President, with her visit to Mexico City following meetings in Guatemala.

Harris said migration to the United States is a complex, multi-faceted problem that consists both of the situation at the border itself and the "root causes" in the countries from which migrants are coming. She added that most people do not want to leave their home countries and US government should give people hope that they can stay where they want to stay.

