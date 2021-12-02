UrduPoint.com

Harris' Chief Spokeswoman to Leave White House in Latest Departure - Reports

Symone Sanders, chief spokeswoman for Vice President Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a source in the know

"Symone has served honorably for three years. The President and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are grateful to have her working through the end of the year," the source said.

If confirmed, this will be the second departure among Harris' staff in recent weeks. In November, a White House official told CNN that Ashley Etienne, Harris' communications director, was leaving to pursue "other opportunities."

According to the second source, Harris was aware of the exit.

Sanders, 31, joined the White House team during Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign. She also worked as press secretary for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders during his presidential campaign in 2016.

