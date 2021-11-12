UrduPoint.com

Harris Condemns 'very Troubling Activity' By Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 07:44 PM

Harris condemns 'very troubling activity' by Belarus

US Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she believed the Belarus government of President Alexander Lukashenko was "engaged in very troubling activity" which has led to migrants being stranded on the border with EU member Poland

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she believed the Belarus government of President Alexander Lukashenko was "engaged in very troubling activity" which has led to migrants being stranded on the border with EU member Poland.

"The Lukashenko regime is, I believe, engaged in very troubling activity," Harris said during a trip to Paris, adding that the US was "very concerned" about the crisis. "The eyes of the world and its leaders are watching what is happening there."

Related Topics

World Paris Belarus Poland Border Government

Recent Stories

EU to Expand Sanctions Against Belarus on Monday W ..

EU to Expand Sanctions Against Belarus on Monday Without Discussion - Source

2 minutes ago
 DC reviews arrangements for measles, rubella drive ..

DC reviews arrangements for measles, rubella drive

2 minutes ago
 PDM a Politically unemployed opposition seeks clos ..

PDM a Politically unemployed opposition seeks closure of corruption cases: Farru ..

4 minutes ago
 China enterprises exploring cooperation to import ..

China enterprises exploring cooperation to import milk from Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 Iraq to repatriate citizens 'who volunteer' from B ..

Iraq to repatriate citizens 'who volunteer' from Belarus

4 minutes ago
 Putin Calls on WHO to Accelerate Recognition of Ne ..

Putin Calls on WHO to Accelerate Recognition of New COVID-19 Vaccines

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.