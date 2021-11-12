Harris condemns 'very troubling activity' by Belarus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :US Vice President Kamala Harris said Friday she believed the Belarus government of President Alexander Lukashenko was "engaged in very troubling activity" which has led to migrants being stranded on the border with EU member Poland.

"The Lukashenko regime is, I believe, engaged in very troubling activity," Harris said during a trip to Paris, adding that the US was "very concerned" about the crisis. "The eyes of the world and its leaders are watching what is happening there."