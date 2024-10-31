Harris Fends Off 'garbage' Fallout, Trump Pushes 'cheating' Claims
Umer Jamshaid Published October 31, 2024 | 01:40 AM
Rocky Mount, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Donald Trump and Kamala Harris launched a frantic last week of US election campaigning Wednesday, with the Democrat distancing herself from comments by President Joe Biden that appeared to label Trump supporters "garbage."
Harris traveled to North Carolina and onward to Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, focusing again on three of seven battleground states that could determine who wins the closest election in modern US history.
Republican Trump was also in North Carolina on Wednesday -- in the town of Rocky Mount, about an hour's drive from Harris's Raleigh rally -- and was then to head to Wisconsin, where he will appear alongside US sports star Brett Favre.
Trump is expected to reject the election result if he loses, with the Republican already seizing on isolated irregularities caught by election officials to amplify his claims of widespread "cheating."
On Wednesday, Harris had hoped to be basking in the afterglow of a speech attended by tens of thousands outside the White House, where she warned her rival was unstable and itching for unbridled power.
Instead, she was fending off questions about Biden's apparent gaffe when the president reacted to a warm-up speaker at a Trump rally referring to the island of Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage" in an off-color joke that risked alienating Latino voters.
"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters," Biden said, before the White House sought to clarify that he was referring to Trump's rhetoric, not to his supporters.
"Let me be clear, I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," said Harris, Biden's vice president.
At his Rocky Mount rally, Trump said Biden had "finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters."
"My response to Joe and Kamala is very simple: you can't lead America if you don't love Americans," the Republican said, adding that Harris and Biden were "low-lifes."
- 'Unstable, obsessed' -
In North Carolina, Harris hammered home her campaign's message to "turn the page" on former president Trump, leading the crowd in chants of "we are not going back!"
"This is someone who is unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance and out for unchecked power," said Harris, echoing her speech outside the White House the night before.
There, Harris had spoken at the very spot where Trump stirred up a mob that went on to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in a violent attempt to keep him in power even though he lost the 2020 election to Biden.
But the vice president also gave an optimistic vision of the United States' future, with the White House lit up behind her.
Harris has pushed for the votes of undecided moderates, and in Raleigh she contrasted her leadership with Trump, who has repeatedly called political opponents "the enemy within."
"I don't believe people who disagree with me are the enemy," she said. "He wants to put them in jail, I'll give them a seat at the table."
- 'Cheating' claims -
On Wednesday, Trump took to social media to repeat his claims of voter fraud, appearing to set the stage for a repeat performance around the unfounded claim that his 2020 loss to Biden was rigged.
He denounced what he said was "cheating" at "large-scale levels never seen before" in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
At his North Carolina rally, Trump again cast doubt on the fairness of voting machines and called for a return to paper ballots.
He also referred to Harris as a "simpleton", "corrupt," "grossly incompetent" and "failed."
A day earlier, Trump had engaged in damage control on Puerto Rico, saying "nobody loves our Latino community and our Puerto Rico community more than I do."
His campaign on Wednesday made a fresh plea for campaign donations by referencing Biden's comments on his supporters.
"My patriotic supporters are the BEST PEOPLE in the country -- I LOVE YOU!" he said.
One person who will not be voting for Trump on November 5 will be actor and former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, who endorsed Harris.
"Rejecting the results of an election is as un-American as it gets," he said of Trump.
Inflation and the economy have been key issues this election, and on Wednesday new data showed solid economic growth solid despite a slight slowdown.
Recent Stories
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investme ..
Margallah Hills National Park: Re-wilding of Margallah Ridge
Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan Committee reviews Govt assurances on housing, health, ..
Dr Faisal highlights resolution of J&K issue according to wishes of Kashmiris
Foreign investors looking towards Pakistan to avail investment opportunities: F ..
Police arrest two drug suppliers, recover gutka, mainpuri
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, ..
KP CM grieved over death of two persons in lightning incident
Govt. committed to ensuring equal rights to all communities: PM
ATC approves bail for 532 accused in vandalism case
More Stories From World
-
Germany dodges recession but inflation rises sharply6 minutes ago
-
Mexico steel plant explosion kills 12: official36 minutes ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 7256 minutes ago
-
Venezuela recalls ambassador to Brazil over BRICS veto2 hours ago
-
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule2 hours ago
-
Pak-China Fisheries Business Conference strengthens bilateral ties with investment opportunities2 hours ago
-
UNGA votes overwhelmingly to condemn US economic embargo on Cuba for 32nd year, urging its lifting2 hours ago
-
Climate-scarred Australia faces fiercer fires, floods, droughts5 hours ago
-
Israel cabinet discusses Lebanon truce framework: minister5 hours ago
-
Saudi hosts meeting of new group pushing for Palestinian state4 hours ago
-
American strikes killed up to 35 IS members in Syria: US military4 hours ago
-
Riyadh Air announces new order of 60 Airbus planes4 hours ago