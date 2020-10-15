UrduPoint.com
Harris Halts Travels After 2 People Involved In Campaign Contract COVID-19 - Manager

Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris canceled her travel plans till next Monday after two people associated with the Biden campaign tested positive for COVID-19, the campaign manager Jen Dillon announced on Thursday

Joe Biden's running mate was not in close contact with either of the individuals - a non-staff flight crew member and Liz Allen, her communications director - during the two days prior to their diagnosis and therefore does not need to quarantine, according to the statement.

"Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are canceling Senator Harris's travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time," Dillon said.

Harris has taken two PCR tests for COVID-19 recently, the latest one on Wednesday, and all were negative. According to the campaign, she was on a flight with both individuals, but wore a mask and never approached them closer than six feet for more than 15 minutes.

