Harris Holds Slight Edge Nationally Over Trump: Poll

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Harris holds slight edge nationally over Trump: poll

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Kamala Harris has taken a slim lead over Donald Trump in the US presidential race, a new poll showed Tuesday, as the Democrat slammed her rival for "weakness" during a media blitz four weeks before the election.

Vice President Harris and Republican former president Trump -- who was doing a three-hit airwaves blitz of his own Tuesday -- are deadlocked as they scramble to get out the vote and reach the sliver of Americans who remain undecided.

The national poll conducted by Siena College and The New York Times found Harris ahead by 49 percent to 46 percent, with registered voters crediting her more than Trump with representing change and caring about people like themselves, but giving the edge to Trump on who is the stronger leader.

The rivals were tied at 47 percent in a mid-September Times/Siena poll shortly after the two clashed in their presidential debate.

The overall result is largely in line with an aggregate of national polling collated by RealClearPolitics.com, which has Harris ahead by two percentage points.

In the seven battleground states seen as likely to determine the election outcome, the race is even tighter.

