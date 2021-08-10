UrduPoint.com

Harris In Call With Israel President Reiterates US Commitment To 2-State Solution

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 01:30 AM

Harris in Call With Israel President Reiterates US Commitment to 2-State Solution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over the telephone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the White House said on Monday.

"Vice President Harris spoke with President Isaac Herzog of Israel today to congratulate him on his recent inauguration as Israel's 11th president," the White House said in a press release. "Vice President Harris also reiterated the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and to advancing freedom, security, dignity and opportunity for people on both sides.

"

Harris and Herzog committed to deepening bilateral relations and supporting the normalization of relations between Israel and its Arab neighboring countries, the release said.

Harris and Herzog also discussed climate change, particularly the issue of water scarcity. The US vice president thanked Israel for providing Guatemala with water catchment systems in Guatemala and for collaborating with the United States to train farmers in climate-smart agriculture.

Related Topics

Israel Water Agriculture White House Guatemala United States Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Ar ..

Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo hosts Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

58 minutes ago
 Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by ..

Ganga Ram Mother & Child Block to be functional by June 2022: Dr Yasmin Rashid

58 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast

Hot, humid weather forecast

59 minutes ago
 Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions ..

Belarus leader hits out as West ramps up sanctions

1 hour ago
 World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: M ..

World acknowledges Pak efforts for Afghan peace: Munir Akram

1 hour ago
 English football club ready for sale to 'criminal' ..

English football club ready for sale to 'criminal': report

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.