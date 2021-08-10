Harris in Call With Israel President Reiterates US Commitment to 2-State Solution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over the telephone with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the White House said on Monday.

"Vice President Harris spoke with President Isaac Herzog of Israel today to congratulate him on his recent inauguration as Israel's 11th president," the White House said in a press release. "Vice President Harris also reiterated the U.S. commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and to advancing freedom, security, dignity and opportunity for people on both sides.

"

Harris and Herzog committed to deepening bilateral relations and supporting the normalization of relations between Israel and its Arab neighboring countries, the release said.

Harris and Herzog also discussed climate change, particularly the issue of water scarcity. The US vice president thanked Israel for providing Guatemala with water catchment systems in Guatemala and for collaborating with the United States to train farmers in climate-smart agriculture.