Harris in Munich Plans to Ensure US Fully Aligned With Allies on Ukraine - US Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris during her trip to the Munich Conference later this week will ensure the United States is aligned with its allies and partners in Europe on the Ukraine situation, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"The key objective for her (Harris') trip now is to focus on this fast-changing, evolving situation, this tremendous challenge we are facing now, to make sure that we are fully aligned with our allies and partners, and to make sure that we have sent a very clear message to Russia... which is that there are two paths: our preference is diplomacy and deterrence but if Russia chooses aggression, we are ready, the US is ready, our allies are ready," the official said on Wednesday.