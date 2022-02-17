UrduPoint.com

Harris In Munich Plans To Ensure US Fully Aligned With Allies On Ukraine - Official

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Harris in Munich Plans to Ensure US Fully Aligned With Allies on Ukraine - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris during her trip to the Munich Security Conference later this week will ensure the United States is aligned with its allies and partners in Europe on the Ukraine situation, a senior US administration official told reporters.

Harris will be in Munich from Friday through Sunday, joined by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith.

"The key objective for her (Harris') trip now is to focus on this fast-changing, evolving situation, this tremendous challenge we are facing now, to make sure that we are fully aligned with our allies and partners, and to make sure that we have sent a very clear message to Russia... which is that there are two paths: our preference is diplomacy and deterrence but if Russia chooses aggression, we are ready, the US is ready, our allies are ready," the official said on Wednesday.

At the conference, Harris will discuss the economic measures prepared to impose on Russia should the Ukraine situation escalate, US-NATO force posture, support for Ukraine, and diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, the official said.

On Friday, the official said, Harris will hold bilateral meetings with European leadership including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and a joint meeting with the leaders of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to discuss the Ukraine situation.

Harris will also have a meeting with Democrat and Republican US lawmakers who will also attend the Munich Security Conference.

On Saturday, Harris will have bilateral meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the official said. Harris' meeting with Zelenskyy will include talks about the United States providing economic and security assistance to Ukraine, the official said.

The US official said Harris is not going to the conference with any deliverables.

During the same call, the official claimed Russia has boosted its military presence near Ukraine by 7,000 troops.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday that Moscow was withdrawing some of its forces from the border with Ukraine. On the same day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that some drills with Belarus had ended while others were going on as planned. The joint Russia-Belarus drills are expected to finish up on Sunday.

Western media reported the alleged Russian offensive against Ukraine might start on Wednesday.

Russia has repeatedly said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its forces within its sovereign territory as it sees fit. However, Moscow has warned that NATO's activities near its borders and the alliance's plans to expand further eastward pose a direct threat to Russia's national security.

