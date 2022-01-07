UrduPoint.com

Harris Inside DNC Building On January 6 When Bomb Discovered Outside - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris was inside the Democratic National Committee (DNC) building on January 6, 2021, when a pipe bomb was discovered outside, Politico said in a report, citing four people familiar with her movements on that day.

Harris was evacuated from the DNC building approximately seven minutes after US Capitol police began investigating the possible pipe bomb that was described as "viable" by the FBI, the sources said on Thursday. Another pipe bomb was discovered outside of the Republican National Committee (RNC) building that day.

In March, the FBI released a video of the suspect that planted the pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC buildings and offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to identifying the individual.

Harris's presence at the DNC on January 6 has raised questions about her security on that day amid the protest at the US Capitol. Federal law enforcement have been criticized for failing to anticipate the events of January 6.

US President Joe Biden praised in remarks on Thursday the law enforcement officers who defended the Capitol building on January 6 and pledged to protect the nation from further attacks on democracy.

