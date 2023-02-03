(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris met with Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House on Thursday to discuss the recent tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank as well as security and sustainable development in the Middle East.

"The Vice President and King Abdullah II expressed concern about the recent violence and tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank," the White House said in a readout.

Harris called for upholding the status quo at the Temple Mount. She also recognized Jordan's crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem and as a force for stability, according to the readout.

"She underscored US support for regional security, prosperity, and integration, emphasizing that steps to deescalate tensions, promote moderation, and create meaningful economic opportunities across the Middle East would be essential to advancing these goals," the White House added.

The two also discussed stability in Iraq and other regional and global issues. They also talked about bilateral relations, the need to address the global climate crisis and related water issues as well as the importance of sustainable growth and development.