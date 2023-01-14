UrduPoint.com

Harris, Kishida Discuss Enhancing US-Japan Economic Cooperation, Security - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2023 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed boosting economic security and cooperation regarding semiconductor manufacturing during their meeting in Washington, the White House said in a readout of the meeting on Friday.

"Following-up on the Vice President's meeting with business executives in Tokyo to strengthen our cooperation through the CHIPS and Science Act and on supply chain matters, the vice president and the prime minister discussed enhancing our economic security and our growing cooperation on semiconductor manufacturing, research and development, and supply chain resilience," the readout said.

Harris welcomed the signing of the US-Japan Space Framework Agreement, which she discussed with Kishida in Tokyo in September 2022, the readout said.

"They agreed to strengthen cooperation in space across multiple sectors including security, commercial, and civil space opportunities," the readout said.

In addition, Harris and Kishida also discussed regional and global issues, including North Korea, as well as efforts to address the climate crisis and accelerate the transition to clean energy, the readout said.

Kishida arrived in Washington on Friday for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden to strengthen the US-Japan alliance and discuss security-related issues such as Japan's new national security strategy and changes to the US military posture in the region.

The Biden-Kishida summit is the final in a series of high-level meetings between top Japanese and US officials this week that focused mostly on security-related issues.

