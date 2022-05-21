UrduPoint.com

Harris, Macron Discuss Support For Ukraine, Global Food Security - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed by telephone with French President Emmanuel Macron the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine amid Rusia's special operation there and other security challenges, the White House said on Friday.

"Vice President Kamala Harris today spoke with President Emmanuel Macron of France," the White House said in a press release. "Vice President Harris and President Macron discussed their determination to continue to support the people of Ukraine in the wake of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion, as well as the global food and security challenges exacerbated by the conflict."

The two leaders also touched upon the need to fight "the epidemic of hate, violence and racism in both countries" after the mass shootings such as the one in Buffalo, New York, last week, the release said.

The conflict in Ukraine has raised concerns about the possible risks of food shortages in world markets that could significantly affect the prices of grains, given that Russia and Ukraine account of a third of the world supply.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country. 

