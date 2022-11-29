Harris, Macron to Meet at NASA to Highlight US-France Space Cooperation - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron will meet at NASA's headquarters in Washington to discuss bilateral cooperation in space, the White House said in a scheduling guidance.

"The Vice President will meet with President Emmanuel Macron of France at NASA Headquarters to highlight space cooperation between the United States and France," the White House said on Monday.

The meeting between Harris and Macron is scheduled for Wednesday, the White House said.

On Thursday, Harris and the Second Gentleman will join Macron and his wife for an official arrival ceremony, the White House said.

Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also host a state luncheon for the Macrons on Thursday, the White House added.

Macron will meet during his visit President Joe Biden and discuss the continued partnership on shared global challenges and areas of bilateral interest, the White House said in September.