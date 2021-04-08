UrduPoint.com
Harris, Mexico President Agree To Target 'Root Causes' Of Migration To US

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador discussed aid to Central America as a key to reducing US-bound migration, according to a White House readout of their virtual meeting on Wednesday.

"They agreed to continue to work together to address the root causes of migration from the Northern Triangle countries of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras - including poverty, violence, and lack of economic opportunity," the readout said.

Harris updated Lopez Obrador on the US efforts to "surge humanitarian assistance" to the three nations of central America also called the "Northern Triangle," the readout added.

They also discussed ways to crack down on human trafficking, which media reports cite as a key reason for an unprecedented surge of unaccompanied children crossing the US-Mexico border.

US officials reported stopping over 170,000 illegal border crossers in March alone, the biggest one-month total in more than a decade.

