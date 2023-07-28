Open Menu

Harris, Nigerian Counterpart Discuss Niger Coup, Democracy In West Africa - White House

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Harris, Nigerian Counterpart Discuss Niger Coup, Democracy in West Africa - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US Vice President Kamala Harris in President of Nigeria Bola Tinubu discussed the attempted coup in Niger and bilateral commitment to defending democracy in West Africa, the White House said on Thursday.

Members of the Nigerien presidential guard on Wednesday blocked President Mohamed Bazoum inside the presidential palace, closed the country's borders and imposed a nationwide curfew in an apparent coup.

"The Vice President and President Tinubu underscored their shared commitment to defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel and deep concern about the attempted takeover in Niger," the White House said in a statement.

Harris condemned any efforts aiming to seize power by force in Niger and emphasized that substantial cooperation with the United States is contingent on Niger's continued commitment to democratic standards, the statement said.

The vice president expressed support for Nigeria's efforts to reform its economy, including ending the fuel subsidy and unifying foreign Currency exchange rates, the statement added.

Harris also expressed the United States' long-standing support for Nigeria's democracy and good governance, according to the statement.

