UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harris, Norway Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation In Arctic - White House

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 03:20 AM

Harris, Norway Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation in Arctic - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed with Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg over the telephone cooperation in the Arctic and on the COVID-19 response, the White House said.

"President Harris and Prime Minister Solberg ...

discussed the need for close coordination on COVID-19, climate change, and the Arctic," the White House said in the statement on Tuesday.

Both officials underscored the importance of supporting human rights and democratic values, the statement said.

Harris and Solberg also agreed to cooperate on the pressing issues concerning global health, including the well-being of women and girls, the statement added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Norway Women

Recent Stories

UAE to launch 10-year strategy for Cultural and Cr ..

3 hours ago

Peaceful co-existence with Israel can unleash new ..

3 hours ago

EPA explores role and impact of women in Emirati p ..

3 hours ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority seals 3 illegal h ..

3 hours ago

Tunisia receives first big vaccine delivery

3 hours ago

Production Capacity Beats Efficacy in Global COVID ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.