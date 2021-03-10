Harris, Norway Prime Minister Discuss Cooperation in Arctic - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed with Norway Prime Minister Erna Solberg over the telephone cooperation in the Arctic and on the COVID-19 response, the White House said.

"President Harris and Prime Minister Solberg ...

discussed the need for close coordination on COVID-19, climate change, and the Arctic," the White House said in the statement on Tuesday.

Both officials underscored the importance of supporting human rights and democratic values, the statement said.

Harris and Solberg also agreed to cooperate on the pressing issues concerning global health, including the well-being of women and girls, the statement added.