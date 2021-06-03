UrduPoint.com
Harris Notifies Foreign Leaders Of US Plans To Share 25Mln COVID-19 Vaccines - White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris has notified the heads of Mexico, Guatemala, India and the Caribbean Community countries of the United States' plans to distribute 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, White House chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris has notified the heads of Mexico, Guatemala, India and the Caribbean Community countries of the United States' plans to distribute 25 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, White House chief spokesperson Symone Sanders said on Thursday.

Harris spoke this morning to President Andres Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley, Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM)," Sanders said in a statement. "In four separate calls, the Vice President notified each of the leaders that the Biden-Harris Administration will begin sharing the first 25 million doses of COVID vaccines to their respective countries and others, as part of the Biden-Harris administration's framework for sharing at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June."

