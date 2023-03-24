UrduPoint.com

Harris On Africa Trip To Raise US Concerns Over Influence Of China, Russia - Official

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 02:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Vice President Kamala Harris will raise US concerns over China and Russia's involvement in Africa when she meets with officials during her upcoming trip to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia, a senior administration official told reporters.

Harris on Saturday will depart for a week-long trip to Africa, where the US, China, and Russia have been vying to improve ties with states across the continent and spread influence in the region.

"We've made clear we have real concerns about China's behavior in Africa and around the world. But a true partnership with Africa means that we'll talk about elements of China's engagement... including the technological, economic, military and global governance domains," the official said.

In addition to concerns about China, Harris is also expected to discuss operational security, strengthening business ties, long term economic growth, and the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, the official added.

The official also mentioned that though many African countries have a historical relationship with the Soviet Union, which supported their liberation movements, and many still have relationships with Russia, which has been vocal about its support for exports of foodstuffs to the poorest areas of the continent, Harris will raise discussions about shared points of agreement on economic hardships exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine.

On Thursday, senior Pentagon official Celeste Wallander told Congress the recent political changes in Africa challenge the United States' efforts to counter the influence of Russia and China in the region.

