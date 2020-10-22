US Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other prominent Democrats appear on a list of key domestic contacts for a joint-venture involving presidential challenger Joe Biden's relatives and the now bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co., Fox News reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) US Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and other prominent Democrats appear on a list of key domestic contacts for a joint-venture involving presidential challenger Joe Biden's relatives and the now bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co., Fox News reported on Thursday.

The broadcaster said it exclusively obtained an email from Joe Biden's brother, Jim Biden, who shared "key domestic contacts for the so-called "phase one target projects."

In addition to Harris, the list also included Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Dianne Feinstein and Kirsten Gillibrand, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, among others, the report said.

The report acknowledged that it is unclear whether any of the listed Democrats were contacted about the joint venture's target projects, which reportedly also involved Joe Biden's son - Hunter.

The report said the email was sent from Jim to Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, Rob Walker and James Gilliar. Bobulinski was an institutional investor who was recruited by the Biden family to run their joint-venture with CEFC China Energy Co.

"Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening," the report quoted Bobulinski as saying.

"I've seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business," Bobulinski added. "I've seen firsthand that that's not true, because it wasn't just Hunter's business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line."

Biden denies any involvement in a Chinese joint venture and the Biden campaign said it has released his tax forms that do not reflect any involvement with Chinese investments.

Last week, the New York Post published an article revealing two e-mails that Vadym Pozharskyi, a top official at Ukrainian energy company Burisma, sent to Hunter Biden. One of the emails thanks Hunter Biden for organizing a meeting with his father, while in the second email asks Hunter how he could use his influence to support Burisma.

Joe Biden's office has denied meeting with Pozharskyi.