Harris Or Trump? Long Lines Of Voters In Tense US Election
Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Erie, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Millions of Americans headed to vote Tuesday in a presidential election defined by drama and uncertainty, with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump left to await the outcome of a desperately close race after months of intense campaigning.
The result -- perhaps coming overnight, or not for several days -- will either make Harris the first woman president in the country's history, or hand Trump a comeback that sends shock waves around the world.
The bitter rivals spent their final campaign day trying to get supporters out to the polls and courting any last undecided voters in the swing states expected to decide the outcome.
But Democratic vice president Harris, 60, and Republican former president Trump, 78, were in a dead-heat in opinion polls despite the most volatile White House contest of modern times.
After head-spinning twists -- from Harris's dramatic entrance when President Joe Biden dropped out in July, to Trump riding out two assassination attempts and a criminal conviction -- tens of millions of voters are expected to cast their ballots, on top of the 83 million who have already voted early.
Both candidates put in final pleas to voters Tuesday.
